Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.72. 34,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.40. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

