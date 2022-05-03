Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 463 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 74,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,305. The company has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.22 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

