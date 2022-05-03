Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 198,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,383. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

