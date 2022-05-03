Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,062. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,533. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.