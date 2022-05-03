Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,242 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

