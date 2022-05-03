Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,705. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

