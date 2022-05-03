Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $245.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.15 and a 200-day moving average of $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,688.89%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358 over the last ninety days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.