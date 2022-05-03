Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.35

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 9042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPCAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

