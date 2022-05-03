Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 3.8%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 3,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,259,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

CZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

