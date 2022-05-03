Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 3.8%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 3,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,259,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
CZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
