CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,094. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

