Cedar Fair (FUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 176,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

