Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $12,972,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Celestica by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 83.4% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 461,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.83. 1,149,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.