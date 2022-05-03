Centerra Gold (CGAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

