CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 693,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.65 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

