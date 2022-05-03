CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Shares of DLR opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

