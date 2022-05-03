CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $38,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 491 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 898,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

