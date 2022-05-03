CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $33,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Motco raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 130,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 539,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of SLF opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.