CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,768,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $20,280,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.