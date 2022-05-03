CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,315 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

