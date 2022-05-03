Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

