Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
