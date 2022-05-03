Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.17

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 97324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get Cerner alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 12.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 82.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 142,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.