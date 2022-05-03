Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.18% of Cerus worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 6,897.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $831,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,940 shares of company stock worth $3,257,391 over the last three months. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 94,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,760. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

