CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Lowered by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,617 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $153,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. 15,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

