Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 1,056,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIAFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

