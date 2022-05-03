ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.
