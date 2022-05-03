ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.