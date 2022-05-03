Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

