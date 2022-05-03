ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0009

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. ChatCoin has a market cap of $603,073.67 and $8,336.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,944.83 or 1.00235816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001481 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.