Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,915,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,750,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 911,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,722,000.
SCHM opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $83.73.
