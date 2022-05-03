Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,251 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,159,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.