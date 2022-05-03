Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $208,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $405.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.80.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

