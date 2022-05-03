Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

