Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 163 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,348.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,400.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,306.93.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

