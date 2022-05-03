Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 11,304 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,910,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 835,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

