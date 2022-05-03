Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

CHKP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. 12,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

