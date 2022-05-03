Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 15150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Several research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

