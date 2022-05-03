Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

CHEF stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 935,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $22,301,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 249,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

