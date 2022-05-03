Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.
CEMI opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59.
CEMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
