Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

CEMI opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

