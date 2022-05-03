Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TORO opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.55. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund (Get Rating)

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.