Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $45.41 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

