Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.48

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.74 million for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.