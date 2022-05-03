China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
China Eastern Airlines stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,439. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
