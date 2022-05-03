China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Eastern Airlines stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,439. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

