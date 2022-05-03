Chromia Market Cap Tops $195.90 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $195.90 million and approximately $35.98 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

