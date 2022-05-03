CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.59). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

CINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

