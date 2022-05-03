Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $391.46 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.33 and its 200-day moving average is $411.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus reduced their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

