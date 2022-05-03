CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $13.67. CI&T shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CI&T by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

