CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $13.67. CI&T shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42.
About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
