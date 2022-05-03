Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after purchasing an additional 399,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

