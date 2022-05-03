Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 184,121 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $22.92.

Several research firms have commented on CLAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $841.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

