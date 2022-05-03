Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $536.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.79 million and the lowest is $528.81 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $370.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

CCO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 403,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,379. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

