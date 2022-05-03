Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Clearwater Analytics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 422,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,025 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $9,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $6,505,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $3,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

