Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

